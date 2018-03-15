Kim Kardashian Reveals the Tradition She Didn’t Do for ‘Over a Decade’ After Her Dad Died

Kim Kardashian West is carrying on one of her dad’s favorite pastimes.

In a new post on her website, the Keeping Up star revealed that her mother, Kris Jenner, and father, the late Robert Kardashian Senior, were adamant about their kids learning to ski.

“My parents put me in ski school when I was 3,” she said, adding that sisters Kourtney, 38, and Khloé, 33, and brother, Rob, 30, had to do the same. “My siblings and I all learned to ski at a really young age.”

But future fashionista Kim wasn’t always enthused about the outerwear required.

“I’m grateful that they put us in those lessons now, even though I would always complain about dressing in all the layers,” she said. “Snow, blizzard or sunshine, we had to be on the slopes—and now I’m so glad we have those memories.”

Sadly, Kim decided not to return to the sport for some time following her dad’s diagnoses with esophageal cancer in July 2003. He passed away less than eight weeks later.

“After my dad died, I didn’t ski for over a decade,” she reveals. “We usually skied together on Thanksgiving, which was his holiday to take us.”

Kim has since reinstated the tradition with her own crew, husband, rapper Kanye West, 40, and their three children, North, 4, Saint, 2, and two-month-old Chicago.

“Once I finally got back out there, it was as if I never left,” she said. “Now, I make it a point to go at least once a year with my family.”

The 37-year-old has already put the promise into action in 2018, recently enjoying a weekend away with sisters Kourtney and Kendall in Park City, Utah. The group stayed at the Deer Valley Resort, where they skied, snowboarded and snapped selfies on the ski lift. She also hit the slopes in Wyoming with Kanye just this week.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Now that she’s rediscovered her passion for the snowy sport, Kim plans to pass it on to her own to her own little ones.

“North has already had two years of ski lessons and I can’t wait to start Saint next year!” she says. “It’s such a fun activity to do together as a family.”