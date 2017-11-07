Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have said goodbye to their lavish Bel-Air home.

The couple, with the help of Million Dollar Listing’s Josh and Matt Altman, have sold their mansion for $17.8 million, more than one-and-a-half times the price they originally paid for it — making it the most expensive home ever sold in Bel-Air Crest, according to the MLS.

In January 2013, the couple bought the 9000-square-foot home for $11 million and did extensive renovations on it throughout the years.

“When they first bought this home, it had a very Mediterranean feel,” Josh exclusively tells PEOPLE. “Now, it’s been transformed into a very modern, minimalist style, but so beautiful.”

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home features large automatic windows, a pool, breathtaking views of L.A., and a large yard.

And the lucky homeowner? Marina Acton, an entrepreneur and philanthropist based out of Silicon Valley, now has the keys to the home.

“Marina was looking for a creative and inspiring space, a place where she can be in her zone and work on her music,” says Josh. “She loved this house and the energy.”

In August 2014, Kardashian West, 37, told PEOPLE that she and West, 40, had “just found a new, amazing place” – a $20 million estate in Hidden Hills, California, close to Jenner.

The estate boasts 3.5 acres, two swimming pools, two spas and its own vineyard.

“When we bought our Bel-Air house, we didn’t have a baby, we weren’t even pregnant,” Kardashian West previously told PEOPLE. “After you have a baby, you realize that you need so many other things and a different kind of space. So being in the city is a different life. We wanted to be away and have more privacy.”

Though the West’s have parted ways with their home, they leave behind good memories and positive energy.

“I know they love the house,” Josh says. “There was a lot of energy put into making this house into what it is. But I think it was time to move on. They’re business people like everyone else!”