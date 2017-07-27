Kim Kardashian Returns to the House Where All Your Favorite Keeping Up Moments Went Down: 'This Is So Nostalgic'

Kim Kardashian toured some serious Beverly Hills real estate on Wednesday, but she’s not house shopping.

“Can anyone guess where I’m at? You guys, this is so nostalgic,” the reality star says in a video posted to Snapchat, showing the Mediterranean-style facade of a very familiar home.

Longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewers should recognize the comparatively modest Beverly Hills mansion. “My old house! Do you remember this?” Kardashian, 36, says, giving her followers a full tour of the property, which she found with the help of Million Dollar Listings’ Josh Altman.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Struggled to Furnish Her New $25 Million Solo Home: Decorating ‘Was Always Brad’s Thing’

Kim visiting her old house 🏡 A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

It seems whoever purchased the home was a KUWTK fan, too. Kardashian points out that all of her furnishings, which were included in the sale, are still perfectly undisturbed, down to her personal logo on the mirrors in her glam room. “They kept all my old furniture, every last piece of mine. Everything is exactly the same,” she says.

@kimkardashian @khloekardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:48am PDT

Kardashian also takes fans down memory lane with a tour making stops at each location in the house where a memorable TV moment went down.

“Do you remember the episode where Rob was sitting right here eating all the food?” she points out a spot at her kitchen island, which is of course right next to the double fridge where she and mom Kris Jenner got in a cupcake food fight at her welcoming party.

Snapchat – KimKardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:53am PDT

Heading upstairs she pauses at the site of a significant purging. “Do you guys remember cleaning out all of my shoes and they all ended up here?” she notes, pausing for a glam shot in the “same mirror.”

Snapchat – KimKardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:56am PDT

Things get a little weird in the master bedroom, where Kardashian notes, “This is my same exact bedding, you guys, and my home phones.” Unfazed, the beauty maven moves on to the master bath where she says she once dropped sister Kourtney’s son Mason — “it was no big deal, I caught him,” she notes — and, according to sister and co-tour guide Khloe, 33, she “had a bad reaction to botox.”

Before heading out she adds, “That shower . . . Don’t even want to tell you what’s gone on.”

Snapchat – KimKardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

“[This] glam room was everything to me,” she says. “This is where I would glam every single day. . . This is legendary.”

RELATED: Mandy Moore Opens Up About Building a Home with Boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith: ‘I’m Ready To Start Over’

Snapchat – KimKardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

WATCH THIS: 5 Tips to Flipping a House with Josh Altman

Back out front, she recalls two less pleasant memories. “You guys, this is where they TP-ed my house. Do you remember?” Cutting to her grassy driveway she adds, “This floor and heels never went together,” before saying “Bye to my gorgeous old house, where . . . a lot of my Keeping Up memories with my sisters were made.”

Pulling away with Khloe she pulls out one last fun fact: “This house next door was the house I grew up in with my mom and Bruce. Fun Keeping Up fact.”

Kardashian and husband Kanye West, 40, lived with Kris Jenner in Calabasas after their daughter North, 4, was born and moved into a Bel Air home they’d been renovating for three years after the birth of their son, Saint, 1. The first purchased the $11 million home in 2013.