How to Do Dubai Like Kim Kardashian West: Lavish Hotels, Camel Rides, Falconry and More!

Dubai doesn’t exactly lend itself to a low-key vacation. But then, neither does traveling like Kim Kardashian West.

The reality star, 36, visited the United Arab Emirates city last week for her first public appearance since she was robbed at gunpoint at a Paris hotel in October to participate in a masterclass held by her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

When she was off-duty however, Kardashian and friends including Simon Huck, Stephanie Sheppard and Carla DiBello, made sure to make the most of the many over-the-top activities on offer in the desert metropolis, from getting strapped in for a ride in a massive four-wheeler to practicing her falconry.

Care to copy Kardashian West’s adventures? Here’s how to do Dubai like Kim K.

The KUWTK star visited the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel for Dediyanovic’s The Master Class, a live beauty tutorial in which he painted the star’s face in front of hundreds of attendees, who paid between $528.48 and $1,667.94 for tickets to the event. The lavish hotel, located on the city’s palm tree–shaped archipelago of man-made islands known as Jumeirah, features 405 guest rooms decorated in the style of a 19th-century Ottoman palace, ten restaurants and a Turkish hammam.

Our morning view at the #RoyalPool! Who is staying with us this weekend? #atlantisthepalm #dubai A photo posted by Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai (@atlantisthepalm) on Jun 29, 2016 at 12:44am PDT

Kardashian West also spent part of her visit at Atlantis, The Palm, a source tells PEOPLE. The hotel is a Persian Gulf edition of the famous Bahamian resort and is located on the tree-shaped islands.

🇦🇪✌🏻 A photo posted by Simon Huck (@simonhuck) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:16am PST

Travelers looking to emulate the star’s more adventurous outings, can book off-road ATV and 4×4 tours as well as camel rides through a variety of speciality tourism companies. Day-long desert experiences start under $100 per person and often include a barbecue dinner in the dunes.

Perhaps Kardashian West’s most unusual experience was taking part in some falconry, a tradition that goes back more than 4,000 years according to Dubai-based Royal Shaheen Events. Those feeling especially brave can “get up close and personal” with the birds and have a falcon land on their gloved fist, as Kim did.

Bonus points if you do it in a floor-length coat and heels.