500,000 Smoke Detectors Recalled Over Defect That Could Prevent Them from Sensing a Fire

Fire safety company Kidde is recalling 500,000 smoke detectors that could put consumers in danger.

Some models have been found to have a defect that could prevent them from sounding and alerting users to the presence of a fire or smoke in their home.

“A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission recall states.

The two products affected by the defect are the Kidde dual-sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms, models PI2010 and PI9010.

About 452,000 have been sold in the U.S. and about 40,000 more in Canada. They were sold at Menards, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores as well as on amazon.com, shopkidde.com and other websites, between September 2016 and January 2018. They cost $20 to $40.

