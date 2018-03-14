Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Spills on Which of Her Sisters Is 'Hands-Down the Messiest'

Khloé Kardashian is coming clean about her sisters’ best and worst habits at home.

After admitting that she gets her Khlo-CD tendencies from mom Kris Jenner, the mother-to-be is now dishing on whether or not the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan keeps things as spotless.

“I’m not the only person in my family who likes things neat and orderly,” she writes in a new post on her website.

The sister who closest follows (and might even exceed) Khloé’s super-streamlined habits is an easy choice.

“Kimberly definitely wins the title of most organized! Just the way she arranges her laptop’s desktop and files gives me such inspiration,” she says adding, “I’m not there yet.”

“My life is chaotic, so my home is supersimple,” Kim tells Elle in their April issue. “Everything has to be clean. No clutter.” The mom of three adds, “If things aren’t organized, I flip out. My kids’ clothes have their name ironed into them on little labels. I know where everything is, and I. Do. Not. Lose. Things.”

The next lady on Khloe’s list is just as easy to pin down — but on the opposite end of the tidiness spectrum.

“Kourtney is hands-down the messiest,” Khloé says of her 38-year-old sibling.

Between model Kendall, 22, and new-mom Kylie, 20, the results are less decisive. “I really don’t know who would come next. I just don’t know who is better or worse,” she admits.

Khloé is still the queen of klean in our book, with pinterest-worthy organization on display all around her home, from her kitchen to her medicine cabinet.