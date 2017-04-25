Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Chic Living Room and Reveals Which of her Sisters Is the ‘Queen’ of Decor

Khloé Kardashian’s design strategy for her living room is simple: comfort, function and “plush pillows and soft throws for f***ing days!”

The unfiltered Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 32, showed off her home’s chic living space in a new post on her app, and from the classic color scheme to the living centerpiece, there’s lots to love about this section of “Casa de Koko.”

“I spend a lot of time hanging out in my family room,” she says. “So it’s important to me that it feels super comfortable and inviting, as well as functional.”

RELATED: All the Photos Kourtney Kardashian Has Shared of Her Home

Blanket requirements aside, Kardashian was relatively relaxed about the room’s décor, opting for a neutral palette rather than a colorful one to allow her flexibility with patterns and other finishes.

“I went all out with the black-and-white color scheme in this room and got creative by mixing and matching different textures and prints,” she says.

WATCH THIS: Tracey Edmonds Shows PEOPLE Around the Home She Designed Herself

RELATED: All the Kardashian-Jenner’s Most Conversation-Starting Home Decor Choices: Kim and Kylie’s Framed Selfies, Khloe’s ‘Feminist Art’ and More!

To give the space a little life, Kardashian outfitted her coffee table with succulents, as well as another eye-catching green element.

“I love this moss bowl because it makes for a super cool centerpiece and is also easy to keep alive,” she writes of the display.

And what’s a Kardashian-worthy space without a little help from the family decorating guru?

“Kourtney is the queen of finding cool coffee table books,” Kardashian says. “And she got me into having them all over my home, too!”

To shop Kardashian’s cool, classic look, visit her website.