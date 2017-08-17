Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Backyard 'Sanctuary' — and Shares How to Get Her Look for Yourself

For Khloé Kardashian, “My outdoor space is my sanctuary.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and admitted neat freak recently revealed that her happy place at home is her charming (and chic) backyard.

“One of my favorite things to do — especially at the end of a long day — is to sit out there and reflect,” she says in a new post on her app. “It really gives me so much peace and helps me relax and de-stress, which is SO important.”

Her dreamy retreat also inspires Kardashian to be thankful for “all that is good in my life.”

“Kourtney taught me to always start my day with a prayer of gratitude and end my day with a prayer of love!” Kardashian wrote on this Instagram of the serene, green scene alongside a personal prayer.

In another shot of the space, Kardashian reinforces her backyard mantra, writing, “P E A C E – BE STILL.”

To get the look of Kardashian’s meditative space for yourself, pick up her “five key ingredients to a good backyard.”

1. Lanterns

Buy it!: Smart Living Valencia LED Candle Lantern, $32.98; amazon.com

2. Pillows



Buy it!: Black Vertical Stripe Large Pillow, $38.99; houzz.com

Buy it!: Trellis Velvet Applique Pillow Cover, $29.99; potterybarn.com

3. String lights



Buy it!: Edison String Lights, $29.99; cb2.com

4. A Fountain



Buy it!: Buddha Pedestal Water Fountain, $154.99; wayfair.com

5. “Some sort of fire situation”

Buy it!: Endless Summer LP Gas Outdoor Table Top Fireplace, 78.21; amazon.com

Happy decorating!