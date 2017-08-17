Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Backyard 'Sanctuary' — and Shares How to Get Her Look for Yourself

For Khloé Kardashian, “My outdoor space is my sanctuary.”
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and admitted neat freak recently revealed that her happy place at home is her charming (and chic) backyard.
“One of my favorite things to do — especially at the end of a long day — is to sit out there and reflect,” she says in a new post on her app. “It really gives me so much peace and helps me relax and de-stress, which is SO important.”
Her dreamy retreat also inspires Kardashian to be thankful for “all that is good in my life.”
RELATED: Thomas Rhett, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kacey Musgraves and More Celebs with Hyper-Organized Homes
❥ Gracious God, in the busy-ness of my day, I sometimes forget to stop and thank you for all that is good in my life. My blessings are many and my heart is filled with gratefulness for the gift of healthy living, family and love. Lord, thank you for walking with us through the seasons of our lives. I thank you most of all for your unconditional and eternal love. Amen ❥ Kourtney taught me to always start my day with a prayer of gratitude and end my day with a prayer of love!
“Kourtney taught me to always start my day with a prayer of gratitude and end my day with a prayer of love!” Kardashian wrote on this Instagram of the serene, green scene alongside a personal prayer.
In another shot of the space, Kardashian reinforces her backyard mantra, writing, “P E A C E – BE STILL.”
To get the look of Kardashian’s meditative space for yourself, pick up her “five key ingredients to a good backyard.”
1. Lanterns
Buy it!: Smart Living Valencia LED Candle Lantern, $32.98; amazon.com
2. Pillows
Buy it!: Black Vertical Stripe Large Pillow, $38.99; houzz.com
Buy it!: Trellis Velvet Applique Pillow Cover, $29.99; potterybarn.com
3. String lights
Buy it!: Edison String Lights, $29.99; cb2.com
4. A Fountain
Buy it!: Buddha Pedestal Water Fountain, $154.99; wayfair.com
RELATED: Why Kourtney Kardashian Has Elton John’s Shoes in her ‘Cozy and Inspiring’ Home Office
5. “Some sort of fire situation”
Buy it!: Endless Summer LP Gas Outdoor Table Top Fireplace, 78.21; amazon.com
Happy decorating!