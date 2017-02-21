WATCH: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Vacation in Jamaica

Khloe and Tristan, sitting on the beach, K-I-S-S-I-N-G.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 25, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, skipped NBA All-Star Weekend festivities in New Orleans in favor of a tryst in Jamaica.

The couple, who have been dating for five months, went on a zip lining adventure, with Kardashian sharing a cute selfie on Snapchat of she and Thompson suited up in their helmets and harnesses.

They also dined on classic Jamaican cuisine including jerk chicken at Olympic runner Usain Bolt’s famous restaurant, Tracks and Records. The Kingston establishment posted a photo of the celeb guests on Instagram.

Kardashian hasn’t been shy about sharing details of her new relationship, saying on The Talk that she’s been enjoying her more low-key life with Thompson in Ohio.

“I actually love Cleveland,” she said, “And everyone is so nice and it’s a normal — I love routine. It’s a normal routine life. I love to cook, so I get to cook dinner every day. It’s this home, family thing that I’ve been craving that I get to have in Cleveland.”

She added, “I’m in a really good place. I feel really happy and secure and I’m just in a really positive, healthy relationship.”