Kevin Costner is Selling His Estate Near Montecito for $60 Million

Kevin Costner is letting go of a stunning piece of property on the California coast.

The Hidden Figures actor has listed his estate near Montecito with Coldwell Banker Luxury for $60 million. The stunning property sits on the edge of a dramatic bluff with views over the Pacific Ocean and nearby Santa Barbara Mountains.

A representative for the listing agency suggests the Field of Dreams star’s property is a good fit for avid surfers, as the site offers private access to a secluded beach. A buyer willing to pay the steep asking price will have access to a little over 10 bucolic acres, ideal for horseback riding or hiking.

The residence on the site is startlingly modest: a 1942 home that comes in at around 1,000 square feet. The house offers two bedrooms, two baths, and 360-degree views that are, arguably, priceless.