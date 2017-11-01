Kenya Moore Tells Her RHOA Costars She Wants to Move Out of Moore Manor: 'I Want a New Life'

Kenya Moore left her Real Housewives of Atlanta costars shocked when news broke that she had gotten married to businessman Marc Daly in a tropical private elopement in St. Lucia. But that’s not the only surprise she has in store for them this season.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s season 10 premiere, the 46-year-old former Miss Universe tells fellow Housewives NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey that she’s planning on moving out of her Moore Manor — the 7,200-square-foot home she demoed down to the studs, rebuilt, and moved into last season.

“Ghosts have been walking around in there. I want a new life,” Moore tells Leakes and Bailey when asked if she and Daly would be moving in together, adding that they are looking for a new house.

RELATED: Take a Twirl Around RHOA’s Kenya Moore’s Much-Anticipated Mansion, Moore Manor

The “ghosts” Moore is referring to is ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan, who was with her throughout Moore Manor’s renovation. She and Jordan had an on-and-off, tumultuous relationship filled with bitter arguments and explosive battles.

There was also violence from Jordan, who broke the windows multiple times on her garage door, smashed in the glass on the side door to her house, spray-painted her security cameras and busted the back window of her car during his many angry outbursts.

But that’s all in the past for Moore now, who is happy as can be with Daly.

“My husband and I met months ago when I visited one of his restaurants in New York. And I didn’t have any idea, 7 months later, that I’d be walking down the aisle with the man of my dreams,” Moore confesses to viewers in the premiere. “I have a fairytale ending and that’s all I ever wanted.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kenya Moore Shares Why She Kept Her New Husband’s Identity Secret, Says She Wants Kids ‘Right Away’

Leakes and Bailey are there to toast her, though they are still using code names for Daly’s name — calling him “baby.”

“Kenya, I just want to say, congratulations!” Bailey says. “I’m so friggin happy for you. Cheers to Mr. and Mrs. Baby!”

“For a life of happiness and no drama, thank you very much,” Moore responds, going on to explain why she didn’t invite any of her costars to her wedding. “We eloped! I didn’t invite anybody. I wanted to have my dad there, but I knew that if he said the wrong thing — and I know my husband — [it would mess up everything].”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.