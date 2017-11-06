Kendall Jenner Seems to Be in One of the Most Instagrammable Spots in America, Antelope Canyon

Kendall Jenner is letting mother nature steal the spotlight on Instagram.

The model shared a gallery of photos featuring a stunning, curvaceous red-orange canyon on her Instagram on Monday. She captioned the snap, “wavy,” which is one word for the natural wonder. Another might be Instagram gold.

The eye-catching formation in Jenner’s photos appears to be Arizona’s Antelope Canyon, an incredible natural formation made up of a series of sandstone slot canyons, or very narrow cuts into the earth formed over millions of years. The spot, located on Navajo land just over the border from Utah, is open to tourists on guided tours, and sees 160,000 visitors per year according to Grand Canyon Guru. It’s also the end point of many a Southwest Instagram pilgrimage. #Antelopecanyon has nearly 300,000 photos tagged.

Earlier in the day, Jenner posted another familiar site: the view from the five-star Amangiri Resort in Utah, located about 40 minutes’s drive from the canyon. Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian West checked into the celeb-favorite hotel for her “most relaxed birthday ever” in October. On her visit, Kendall was joined by mom Kris Jenner, who was celebrating her November 5th birthday, and sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The remote hotspot, which has also attracted celebs like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Drew Barrymore and Gordon Ramsey, features a water pavilion with a sauna, steam room and cold plunge pool and a spa with treatments like Flotation Therapy, where the guest floats in warm saltwater from the Dead Sea.

A visit to Antelope Canyon may be the cheapest way to vacation like the famous family. Though a room at the Amangiri costs upwards of $1,600 per night, according to Forbes, access to the park and the required tour runs about $40.