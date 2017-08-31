Inside Kelly Rowland’s $15,000-per-Week Beach House in Turks and Caicos

Kelly Rowland‘s summer vacation destiny has been fulfilled.

The singer, 36, escaped to Turks and Caicos with her husband, Tim Witherspoon, and son, Titan, 2, for a tropical getaway.

While enjoying the island, the family stayed at Villa Islander, a luxury vacation rental a short distance from the beach at Grace Bay that rents for $15,000 per week.

Rowland’s crew, who stayed at the villa courtesy of Booking.com, took advantage of the private pool and garden and more than 6,000 square feet of living space. The house also offers a roof deck with ocean views and access to a protected snorkeling area known as a “coral garden.”

The singer is far from the first celeb to embrace the Caribbean island territory. Olivia Munn visited for a birthday girls’ trip earlier this summer, Sofia Vergara and Joe Mangianello recently had a romantic rendezvous, and last summer, Kylie Jenner celebrated her birthday with friends on the island while staying at at a $50 million mansion.