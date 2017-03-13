Kelly Clarkson Just Listed Her Tennessee Mansion for $8 Million and You Haven’t Lived Until You’ve Seen Her Horse Saddle Bar Stools

Some people wait a lifetime for a lake house like this.

Kelly Clarkson, 34, has recently listed her waterfront estate nestled just outside of Nashville, Tennessee for $8.75 million, and while the taxidermy bear above the fireplace may not appeal to every buyer, the absolutely stunning kitchen will.

The 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom gated property sits on four lush acres, and in addition to being ideally located in a quiet wooded neighborhood, it also boasts a saltwater pool, two spas, a monstrous master bath and so much more.

Clarkson didn’t hold back when it came to incorporating nods to her Texas roots. Guests can literally saddle up to the home bar with her equestrian-style stools, while her basement game room continues the trend with wall-mounted deer heads (honorable mention to the A Christmas Story leg lamp that also makes an appearance to the left of the pool tables).

The movie theater and kitchen are, of course, impressive, but the true testament to Clarkson’s decorating style lies on the foyer’s walls, which carries three deer heads and a very lifelike mounted bear.

Natural light abounds inside the 20,000-square-foot space, and the floor plan easily accommodates large gatherings, while still keeping a few rooms, like the generously sized master suite, more private.

“When you come in the front door, it’s elegant, it’s breathtaking,” listing agent Jack Miller of The Parks Group tells Realtor.com. “But then when you come through the formal spaces, it transitions quickly and comfortably to a very livable but still very upscale space. All the rooms are large but not museum-like.”

The stunning views, private lake access, dock and sand volleyball court should not go unmentioned, but the highlights are definitely Clarkson’s playful décor that wonderfully captures the spirit of the singer and her family: husband Brandon Blackstock, 40, and their children River, 2, and Remington, 11 months.

“It’s amazing,” Miller says. “It definitely has Kelly’s imprint.”