Kelis Lists $1.9 Million L.A. Home and Announces 'We're Buying a Farm'

Don’t bother looking for Kelis in this Glendale, California, yard. The “Milkshake” singer is trading her suburban terrace for the simple life.

“We’re buying a farm, so that’s why we’re moving,” she tells architecturaldigest.com. The songstress and cookbook author, 38, has listed her Mediterranean-style home for $1.885 million with Jennifer Winston and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles‘ James Harris and David Parnes of real estate firm The Agency.

Kelis, who has two sons — 8-year-old Knight, whose father is her ex, rapper Nas, and 2-year-old Shepherd, who she welcomed with a new beau, real estate agent Mike Mora, in November 2015 — told AD, “Now that I’ve got these two boys, I want to control a little bit more how we eat.”

Her method for healthier diets and an eco-friendly lifestyle is to “grow everything and sustain everything that way,” she says.

Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography, courtesy architecturaldigest.com

Her 3,850-square-foot Glendale home’s many creature comforts more than make up for it’s lack of land. The listing includes a heated saltwater pool in the terraced backyard. Inside, the 5-bedroom property boasts two fireplaces.

An interiors enthusiast, Kelis notes that when she purchased the house in 2012 it was the architectural details that caught her eye. “The architecture inside the house was amazing, and it had a very dramatic, old Hollywood feel,” she says. “The backyard was so glamorous, and really, for me, that felt great. It was so nice for entertaining, and I pictured all the things I could do back there.”

Her new home will likely boast a little more in the way of outdoor space, which will also lend itself to some of her culinary ventures (she released a cookbook, My Life on a Plate, in 2015). “We smoke meat, so we have a BBQ smoker. We can do great grilled vegetables and steaks and sit outside with a glass of wine. It’s so nice,” she says.

Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography, courtesy architecturaldigest.com

If the Harlem native feels underprepared for rural life, she could always turn to another recent convert, leading man turned sheep farmer, Chris Pratt.

Read the full story and see more photos on architecturaldigest.com.