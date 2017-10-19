Home

Katie Couric Lists Her Light-Filled Park Avenue Apartment for $8.25 Million

The journalist is parting ways with her sunny piece of Manhattan real estate

Stribling; Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Katie Couric Moves on from Her Manhattan Home

This just in: Katie Couric is letting go of her Park Avenue home! The journalist, 60, has just listed her 5-bed, 4.5-bath New York City apartment for $8.25 million with Stribling and Associates, giving the opportunity for another Manhattanite to scoop up the generous-sized estate.

Stribling and Associates

Warm Welcome

Couric reportedly relocated to a nearby condo in 2016 with her husband John Molner, 54, and is now getting around to selling the home where Page Six reports she raised her daughters, Caroline, 21, and Ellie, 26. The sunny pad is accessed by a semi-private elevator landing that opens to this elegant entry.

Stribling and Associates

Complete Kitchen 

According to the listing, the eat-in kitchen comes with a breakfast room and butler's pantry, and is nestled near the laundry room.

Stribling and Associates

Dapper Dining

The light-filled dining room looks out onto Park Avenue, and boasts original parquet floors and warm wood detailing.

Stribling and Associates

Light and Bright Bedroom

The bedrooms are super spacious, with the master suite sporting a neutral color scheme to complement the plethora of natural light.

Stribling and Associates

Pattern Play

Couric clearly had a knack for patterned wallpaper, as this red-and-blue covered bathroom that connects to an adjoining green-clad sleeping space proves.

Stribling and Associates

Fun Features

A powder room covered in pink toile wallpaper continues the whimsical detailing.

Stribling and Associates

Room to Share

The double-staff room can be converted into an additional bedroom, and also has its own bath. The next owners may not need an extra set of hands, though — the building boasts white glove service as well as a 24-hour doorman and live-in super.

