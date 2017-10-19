Home
Katie Couric Lists Her Light-Filled Park Avenue Apartment for $8.25 Million
The journalist is parting ways with her sunny piece of Manhattan real estate
By Megan Stein
Posted on
More
1 of 8
Katie Couric Moves on from Her Manhattan Home
This just in: Katie Couric is letting go of her Park Avenue home! The journalist, 60, has just listed her 5-bed, 4.5-bath New York City apartment for $8.25 million with Stribling and Associates, giving the opportunity for another Manhattanite to scoop up the generous-sized estate.
2 of 8
Warm Welcome
Couric reportedly relocated to a nearby condo in 2016 with her husband John Molner, 54, and is now getting around to selling the home where Page Six reports she raised her daughters, Caroline, 21, and Ellie, 26. The sunny pad is accessed by a semi-private elevator landing that opens to this elegant entry.
3 of 8
Complete Kitchen
According to the listing, the eat-in kitchen comes with a breakfast room and butler's pantry, and is nestled near the laundry room.
4 of 8
Dapper Dining
The light-filled dining room looks out onto Park Avenue, and boasts original parquet floors and warm wood detailing.
5 of 8
Light and Bright Bedroom
The bedrooms are super spacious, with the master suite sporting a neutral color scheme to complement the plethora of natural light.
6 of 8
Pattern Play
Couric clearly had a knack for patterned wallpaper, as this red-and-blue covered bathroom that connects to an adjoining green-clad sleeping space proves.
7 of 8
Fun Features
A powder room covered in pink toile wallpaper continues the whimsical detailing.
8 of 8
Room to Share
The double-staff room can be converted into an additional bedroom, and also has its own bath. The next owners may not need an extra set of hands, though — the building boasts white glove service as well as a 24-hour doorman and live-in super.
See Also
More
More
America's Got Talent's Grace VanderWaal Stayed at This $945-Per-Night 'Beautiful House' in Austin — See Inside
Laura Bush and Tim Tebow Will Guest Star on Fixer Upper! Here's Everything to Expect from Chip and Joanna's Final Season
Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen's Interior Designer Shows Off His Own 'Quintessential New York Apartment'
See Inside Priyanka Chopra's Beverly Hills 'Staycation' House That You Can Rent for $1,350 a Night
RHOC's Shannon Beador Gives a Tour of Her Corona Del Mar Home: See Which Room 'Good Friend' Jeff Lewis Designed in Just One Day!