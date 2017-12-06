Casa Aramara’s owner is currently in the spotlight, but this isn’t the high-end vacation rental’s first star turn.

A judge ruled that profits from Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis’s sprawling oceanfront escape in Punta de Mita, Mexico, will be withheld until he’s paid back over $2 million he fraudulently transferred to support the estate. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast, a judge granted a request by the trustee in Francis’ bankruptcy case to put all profits from Casa Aramara into a trust until the debt is repaid.

The property has been a long-time favorite for the Kardashian-Jenner family, often featuring as the site of birthday celebrations, honeymoons and even a few breakdowns on their show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Here, a look back at the famous family’s most memorable Mexican vacation — from a Girls Gone Wild shoot to Kourtney’s recent girls-only extravaganza:

1. Girls Gone Wild Gone Wrong

Keeping Up superfans will remember the trip to the Mexican hotspot in season one, where Kourtney, Khloe and Kim posed for a Girls Gone Wild shoot. The trip started out harmless enough — they even traveled to the resort in Francis’s private plane — but Bruce Jenner was none-too-pleased upon finding out the true purpose for their “girls’ weekend.”

The result? A pretty awkward confrontation between him and Kourtney where she assures him, “They would never do anything that would make us not classy,” not to mention a fair share of tense moments between the girls and designer Ashley Paige.

2. Kourtney’s Family Vaca

Back in January 2014, Kourtney hit the beach in an itty bitty green bikini with then-boyfriend Scott Disick and kids Mason and Penelope. The reality star posted this photo of her view from the 12-bed, 13-bath villa, writing “Monday daydreaming,” alongside the shot.

3. Kimye’s Second Honeymoon

After completing the first leg of their honeymoon in Ireland, Kim and husband Kanye West kept the celebrations coming at their favorite vacation spot. She showed off her post-baby body in a white bikini.

4. Kylie’s Birthday Bash

Although she opted to celebrate her 19th birthday in Turks and Caicos, Kylie rang in her 18th year at Francis’s private property. Hayley Baldwin, Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Tyga and big sister Kendall all attended the intimate affair. The now 20-year-old, who’s currently expecting her first child, also sported a pink one-piece swimsuit mom Kris wore 26 years before.

5. Kylie and Tyga’s Romantic Rendezvous

In January 2017, just a few short months before they called it quits, Tyga and Kylie jetted off to the villa with Tyga’s son King Cairo and Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods for a little fun in the sun and a lot of bikini changes. “Feel me?” she captioned this photo.

6. Kim’s Tearful Trip

Following her terrifying robbery in Paris in 2016, Kim broke down to close friend Francis after arriving to Casa Aramara for sister Kourtney’s birthday. “Ever since Paris, I just go through this worst-case-scenario mode in my head,” she said. “I was so excited to come on this trip, and I had no idea that I was going to end up feeling this way, but it hit me right as we were getting off the plane that all these people at the airport are going to see 17 or 18 girls with all of our Chanel bags and Louis Vuitton [things], and it just hit me.”

7. Kourtney’s Girls’ Getaway

With help from Francis, she was able to calm her nerves and enjoy Kourtney’s getaway, which was complete with personalized swimsuits, goodie bags valued at over $300 and some late night shenanigans. “May or may not have thrown up four times last night and slept in it #birthdayvibes,” Kourtney tweeted at the time.

While Francis is in hot water, in a statement to The Blast he maintained his vacation destination is still up and running. “It is business as usual at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita, Mexico,” he said. “This ridiculous judgment does not affect anything.”