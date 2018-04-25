Kanye West Posts Photos Inside $20M House As Kim Responds: 'We Had a Rule to Not Show Our Home'

Kanye West is showing off his and Kim Kardashian West‘s Hidden Hills, California, mansion on Twitter, despite the couple having agreed to keep the $20 million mansion out of the public eye.

The rapper-producer shared three photos showing the interiors of the home that he and Kardashian West purchased in 2014, but only moved into in December after an extensive renovation.

“Do this look like the sunken place,” West captioned a photo of the stark white interiors, making reference to the 2017 horror movie Get Out.

The Oscar-winning film’s writer-director, Jordan Peele, explained the phrase on Twitter after the film’s release, writing, “We’re all in the sunken place,” and then, “The Sunken Place means we’re marginalized. No matter how hard we scream, the system silences us.”

do this look like the sunken place 😂 pic.twitter.com/ixzKnaaaSy — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

more tweets from the sunken place 😂 pic.twitter.com/nJQdQ2aVKn — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Kardashian West replied to her husband’s posts on Twitter writing, “Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?” She added a crying laughing emoji. She later tweeted again to clarify that her earlier message was meant to be a joke, and that she was not scolding her husband.

“Oh RELAX I’m joking! Seriously you can’t have a personality on social media these days or your called bizarre or disturbing,” she wrote.

Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home? 🤔😂 https://t.co/bUMAn29K5K — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

The Kardashian-West family’s home, which was designed by the couple in collaboration with Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt, features a restrained palette, almost church-like architecture, and minimal furnishings. Outside, the estate boasts 3.5 acres, two swimming pools, two spas and its own vineyard.

“We decided we wanted a house that didn’t need baby proofing,” Kardashian West told archdigest.com of the interiors’ smooth surfaces. She does however, have a difficult time keeping the all white-furniture clean with three children — North, 4, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 3 months — in the house.

“Oh my God. I run around the house with towels,” she said. “You just have to take a deep breath and say, ‘Ok, it’s going to happen. We decided to have light colors.'”

The couple recently sold their previous house, a Bel Air mansion they renovated for several years but never moved into, for $18 million.

West’s photo posts come amid a flood of tweets from the rapper, who had been silent on the social media platform for months until this week. The rapper announced he’d fired his management and multiple sources tell PEOPLE he’s cut off communication with his inner circle and has had multiple arguments with his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

Wednesday morning, he posted about spending time with his daughter, North, the success of his Yeezy clothing line and his feelings about politics.

Another insider said that West’s behavior is “very hard to deal with” and “he‘s all over the place,” adding, “If you can’t be part of his creative genius, he’ll cut you loose. That’s what he says.”