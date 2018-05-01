Kanye West Says He Wants to Build His Own 'Community' as He Shares New Photos of $60M Home

Kanye West wants to build a whole Yeezy neighborhood.

In a new interview, the rapper-producer, 40, opened up about his next project: a housing development of his own design to be built on 300 acres near his home in Southern California.

“I’m going to build five properties. So it’s my first community,” West told radio host Charlamagne tha God in an hour-and-forty-five-minute video interview posted to the star’s official YouTube page. The pair took a walk around the grassy hills that he plans to build on as they discussed the endeavor.

kanye west / charlamagne interview

“I’m getting into development,” he continued, noting, “Anybody that’s ever been to any of my cribs knows I’m super into developing homes. It’s just the next frontier for me, to develop.”

The video also features three stills showing the interior of the Hidden Hills mansion the rapper shares with wife Kim Kardashian, 37, and their three children, North, 4, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 3 months.

kanye west / charlamagne interview

The rapper previously shared several photos of the interiors on Twitter, prompting his wife to reply, “Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?” She later tweeted again to clarify that her earlier message was meant to be a joke, and that she was not scolding her husband.

The posts came amid a flood of tweets from the musician, who had been silent on the social media platform for months until last week. He announced he’d fired his management and multiple sources tell PEOPLE he cut off communication with his inner circle and has had multiple arguments with his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. He also drew criticism for his recent support for President Donald Trump, and later, for controversial statements about slavery made to TMZ. He quickly apologized for the latter.

more tweets from the sunken place 😂 pic.twitter.com/nJQdQ2aVKn — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home? 🤔😂 https://t.co/bUMAn29K5K — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Kardashian and West spent several years completely overhauling the house, which they purchased for a reported $20 million in 2014, and which Jenner recently tweeted she believes is now worth $60 million.

The couple worked with renowned Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt, whose clients include Robert DeNiro and Calvin Klein, to transform the property into a minimalist, all-white space, with an almost cathedral-like quality.

Kardashian previously detailed West’s obsession with interior design: “My husband makes all of his own furniture in his office. Kanye is so good at it. He loves to draw out pieces. Axel made a couch in our house called the ‘Kanye couch’ because Kanye designed it with him, ”she said in a January interview with Architectural Digest.

West was nominated for a prestigious design award in 2017 for his fashion line, Yeezy, and even pitched a furniture collaboration to IKEA in 2016, though so far nothing has come of the proposition.