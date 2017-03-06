Julianne Hough and her friends and family set sail in Mexico over the weekend to enjoy her final days of being a single lady.

To continue the Bacheorette festivities, Hough, 28, and the group boarded a sailing boat on Sunday and took in the sand, sun and gorgeous blue waters.

Staying true to the Bachelorette theme, bride-to-be Hough sported an adorable white one-piece bathing suit, dark sunglasses and a sailor cap, which had attached white tulle on the back, resembling a wedding dress veil.

“A captain is only as good as her mates! #BEACHeloretteWithMyBEACHES #BitchinB4TheHitchin #WeDontLAICHhimWeLoveHim @brookslaich,” she captioned an Instagram post of herself snuggled up to friends and family on board the boat.

A captain is only as good as her mates! 🛳⚓️💦 #BEACHeloretteWithMyBEACHES #BitchinB4TheHitchin #WeDontLAICHhimWeLoveHim @brookslaich A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:12pm PST

The Kuntz has officially been #HOUGHanized You thought you were just getting 1 Hough- Welp, you got all 4! #newsisters 💁🏻💁🏼 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

Attendees at the beach-themed Mexico-set weekend bash — which kicked off Thursday — included Nina Dobrev, Cindy Crawford, Kris Jenner, Aaron Paul‘s wife Lauren Paul, and mom Marriann Hough.

The Dancing with the Stars judge had nothing but fun with her family and friends by her side throughout the weekend, which included time on the beach and at the gym, a fancy dinner, drinking coffee — and tequila shots, plenty of bikini and ocean time under the warm sun, and of course, lots of dancing!

Hough and her hockey player fiancé Brooks Laich dated for a year and a half before he popped the question in August 2015.

Two weeks ago, the engaged couple celebrated their three-year anniversary. “You know you’re madly in love when 3 years goes by so fast yet feels like a lifetime! Who would’ve known when we were taking this picture 3yrs ago that we would be spending the rest of our lives together?!…. I did!!!!” Hough captioned a photo of the pair. “Happy anniversary my love! #capellapedregal #love #family #evolutionofselfies #evolutionofhairstyles #evolutionoflove.”