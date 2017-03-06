Inside Julianne Hough’s #BEACHelorette Vacation Home — Available to Rent for $7,000 a Night

Julianne Hough's Bachelorette Beach House

Julianne Hough has spent the last several days indulging in the ultimate bachelorette party alongside her star-studded crew (featuring the likes of Nina Dobrev, Cindy Crawford and Kris Jenner). The trip involved a celeb-approved cruise and a stay in this incredible Cabo San Lucas, Mexico estate, available to rent on HomeAway for $7,129 a night. Although the photos from her #BEACHelorette were the first clue that this was going to be a memorable trip, the shots of this 12-bedroom tropical getaway confirm that Hough had the most epic "fling before the ring" ahead of her wedding to fiance Brooks Laich.