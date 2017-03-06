Travel
Inside Julianne Hough’s #BEACHelorette Vacation Home — Available to Rent for $7,000 a Night
By Megan Stein
Julianne Hough's Bachelorette Beach House
Julianne Hough has spent the last several days indulging in the ultimate bachelorette party alongside her star-studded crew (featuring the likes of Nina Dobrev, Cindy Crawford and Kris Jenner). The trip involved a celeb-approved cruise and a stay in this incredible Cabo San Lucas, Mexico estate, available to rent on HomeAway for $7,129 a night. Although the photos from her #BEACHelorette were the first clue that this was going to be a memorable trip, the shots of this 12-bedroom tropical getaway confirm that Hough had the most epic "fling before the ring" ahead of her wedding to fiance Brooks Laich.
Rooms with a View
The luxury rental, called Casa Mar Estate, comprises two luxury residences, ideal for housing Hough’s impressive squad. With a prime location overlooking the Sea of Cortez, the view from the pretty pad (and the heated infinity pool) are unbeatable. A hot tub, swim-up bar, fire pit and snorkeling equipment are just a few of the other outdoor activities that can be enjoyed on the property.
Sitting Pretty
BFF Nina Dobrev recovered from the group’s evening of dancing and tequila drinking on this outdoor terrace, one of the multiple alfresco spots where guests can sit and sip.
Dine in Style
A seamless connection between indoors and out make this breezy space a total dream. Although this dining area can seat 10, there’s plenty of space for guests to snack and stay awhile.
Hanging Out
The villa boasts 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, and can sleep 24. The suite pictured also features a hammock on its terrace for maximum R&R.
Interior Extras
When Hough and her crew weren’t busy working out or busting a move, a fireplace, television, game consoles, heated floors and a home theater were just a few of the additional amenities they could enjoy indoors.
Complete Kitchen
A fully equipped kitchen awaits the lucky group that gets to enjoy this stunning space in Mexico. Nightly turn-down service is also included in the $7,129/night price tag, while a professional training and other beachy excursions can be added for an extra cost.
