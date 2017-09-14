Josh Flagg Reveals in Emotional Wedding Video That He Wrote His Vows After Just 4 Months of Dating His Husband

After enjoying an extravagant wedding at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Million Dollar Listing‘s Josh Flagg revealed is vows the exact moment he knew Bobby Boyd was “the one.”

In a snippet of his wedding video, which he posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Flagg is seen telling Boyd that he wrote his vows “in April 2016, about four months after we started really seeing each other.”

Now that's a spectacular wedding! A post shared by Josh Flagg (@joshflagg1) on Sep 13, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

“I shared with you my vows because I knew already then that you were the one,” he added.

Boyd’s vows echoed the sentiment, saying, “There will never be two people that love each other greater than you and I, and I am so excited to be spending the rest of our lives together.”

The couple exchanged their vows in front of an extravagant floral display before heading inside the ballroom for the reception, where The Daily Dish reports they did their first dance to Etta James’ “At Last.”

“The wedding was magical, we danced the night away with all of our closest family and friends,” Flagg told the outlet.

Thank you @joshflagg1 @bboydla for inviting me in, to such a special occasion #marraige #love #family #friend A night never to forget …. @h_eiserman #video 😉💃🏼❤️ A post shared by U HAVE A CHOICE (@edensassoon) on Sep 10, 2017 at 4:10am PDT

Some of those pals included fellow Bravo stars, such as former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eden Sassoon, who posted a clip of the grooms, both wearing black tuxedos, walking back up the aisle as white confetti rained down on them.

Flagg’s Million Dollar Listing costar David Parnes and his wife Adrian Abnosi were also among the guests.

Also in attendance was Sonja Morgan of Real Housewives of New York fame. She shared a montage of videos and photos on social media, including a selfie with the groom.

“The vows were touching and very emotional for so many,” Morgan wrote. “I’m so happy for them.”

Flagg proposed to Boyd last summer in Paris.

“Bobby and I are truly over the moon happy,” the real estate guru told PEOPLE shortly after the proposal. “Very seldom do couples share what Bobby and I share. What makes our partnership complete is we are most importantly best friends. We are both extremely happy and excited for the next chapter.”