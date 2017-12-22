Josh Duhamel is adapting to his new life as a bachelor, and that includes buying himself a new home.

The Transformers actor spoke to Architectural Digest on Wednesday about his recently purchased house in Los Angeles, describing his laid-back style as “comfy” and “nothing fancy.”

“My place in L.A. I just got… I am about to close on a ranch-style one-level, four bedroom midcentury modern,” Duhamel said. “I love midcentury modern. I don’t like ultra modern and I don’t like too country. I like it just sort of comfy.”

The newly-single star said he knew his new home was the one when he “just walked in and I felt relaxed.”

“I felt like this was a place where I can come in and just land every day. It has this beautiful view,” he said. “It’s up on this hill, it’s got a beautiful pool in the back, it’s got enough yard to put a little chipping area, putting area in eventually. Great barbecue. It just feels relaxing, you know, and I have been unsettled now since February, so I am excited to just get some place and just have my stuff and just relax a little bit.”

While his busy schedule will prevent him from being fully involved in the interior design of his new home, the 45-year-old actor said he enjoys the creative process of settling into a home and making it uniquely his.

“I especially love outdoor design,” he said. “Once I get in there, I am going to do a whole thing outside. One of the reasons I love living in L.A. is the indoor/outdoor, and this house is very indoor/outdoor.”

He continued, “There is a flow to it, and I love having a really comfortable outdoor space: a fire pit, a barbecue nearby, a place to sort of hang out, and I usually have a TV out there so I can watch the game.”

Duhamel said his favorite part of the interior design process was figuring “out how to make the outdoor space.” He revealed his favorite room as “big” and “great” when someone first walks in, complete with high ceilings.

“We are also going to have this entertainment area that’s a dining room table but it also doubles as a ping-pong table. Yeah, it’s awesome,” he continued with a slip of the tongue saying ‘we’ like he is still a couple instead of I. “It looks like it’s concrete, it’s beautiful. So you know, I love games, I love to play, I love to have people over, and we do little Olympics, we are doing darts, pool, ping-pong, and then we are going to do a tipping contest in the back. Full-on dude games.”

He laughed, adding, “Dude or female, whatever, it doesn’t matter. If they like to compete, they are in.”

Since his split from Fergie in September (although Duhamel indicated to AD that his living situation has “been unsettled since February), the actor has kept mostly mum on his personal life.

The pair’s separation came as a shock to many, but a music insider told PEOPLE at the time that they had “been leading separate lives for a long time.”

“She wants to be out on the road doing her thing, while he is more chill,” the music insider said. “They clashed for a long time before they did anything about it.”

The duo share 4-year-old son Axl and were married for eight years before deciding to go separate ways.