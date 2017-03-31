Jonathan Scott Opens Up About His First Marriage And What He Learned After The Split

In 2007, Jonathan met and wed Kelsy, an airline-crew scheduler, and relocated from his home in Canada to Las Vegas to be with her. Two years later, the marriage failed. “We were young, and there was a rush going into it,” Jonathan explains of his brief union.

The revelation is often a surprise to fans of the TV contractor, now 38, who often joked about his single life and smooth moves in interviews and on the brothers’ HGTV shows, before settling down with Kuznetsov. But his reason for tying the knot so hastily might be an even greater shock: “There was sort of a rush going into it,” Jonathan explains. “She wanted to get married on 07/07/07 . . . so it wasn’t something that naturally happened.”

When the pair parted ways, Jonathan says, he took more than a few life lessons away from the breakup: “I think that one of the biggest things I learned is that you can have two good people who are just not good for each other.” It’s a piece of advice he’s also given to friends “who are having difficult situations.”

“I’m glad that we found that out early,” he adds. “You know, we didn’t have kids or anything. And it really helped me understand what I wanted in a relationship.”

His moment of heartache also prepared him to find true love. “I don’t think I would be in the position where I am now if I didn’t have the experiences I’ve had the past,” he says.

Jonathan got another shot at love when he met Kuznetsov, 28, a development producer at Scott Entertainment. The pair kept a low profile at first, but, Jonathan says, Property Brothers fans started to take notice. “We didn’t announce it, but on social media, people saw Jacinta come into my life this last year.”

The relationship, he acknowledges, was a big shift for the long-single star. “Everything changes, but changes for the good,” he says. “This is the most humbling, unexpected, fantastic place to be in my life. I’ve never been happier.”

— With MACKENZIE SCHMIDT