Property Brothers Star Jonathan Scott Gives Passionate Plea for Tolerance Amidst Cyber Bullying

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott is tired of seeing the hate being spread in the comments of his social media pages.

The 38-year-old contractor and HGTV star posted a video to his social media sites on Sunday, where he clapped back at those “incessantly cyber bullying” and gave a passionate plea for tolerance moving forward.

The video was in response to hate that first came Scott’s way after the twin sent a message of support to all those participating in the Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington — and the hundreds of “sister marches” staged across the globe.

“They are our sisters, our mothers, our daughters, our partners and our friends,” he wrote on Saturday. “They are strong, intelligent, courageous women who deserve be be heard. A culture that respects & supports it’s women is one destined for great things.”

Watch the video above, and read the transcript of Scott’s words below.

Think back to you were a child and your parents taught you that if you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say it at all. I have no idea what happened to that.

Because I read all of your posts. And fortunately, most of our fans are incredible and they have insightful comments, and I love sharing their stories and that’s great. But we also have people who are cruel and angry and no matter what, they just have something negative to say. This is not the place for that. Not to mention that we have a lot of kids who read these posts actively.

When your parents were teaching you that message they were not suggesting that you have to always conform. There’s a big difference between having a different opinion and always trying to pick a fight.

My social media is a place for all of us to inspire each other and build each other up, and there’s no need to try to tear us apart and always attack other fans.

And I’ll be honest — if it offends you when I post saying I believe in human rights or I believe in equality or even just simple human kindness, then I think you need to take a good look in the mirror and find your source of unhappiness.

When you choose to look at the world from a place of hostility, well it’s unlikely you’re going to see even the smallest amount of good. And that is a tragedy.

We will never all agree on everything, but we should always be willing to look and see if someone’s heart is in the right place. And when I see this inspiring situation where strangers have come together all over the world to express their peaceful passions for justice, well that has resonated to areas on the planet where unfortunately people don’t experience the same democratic freedoms that we have. But someday I hope that they will.

I just believe that any achievement for equality here in America is a victory for human rights around the world. Period.