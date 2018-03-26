Jonathan Scott Claps Back at Online Haters: ‘Frankly, Piss Off...You Are No Longer Welcome’

Jonathan Scott is not here for the haters.

The Property Brothers star took to social media on Saturday to support March for Our Lives, a worldwide protest organized by the student survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

“It’s hard to define what’s most important to me…There are many things,” he wrote on Twitter of the nationwide demonstrations on Saturday. “But protecting the innocent definitely tops the list. I support you. #MarchForOurLives.”

The post clearly touched a nerve with some of his followers, who sounded off in the comments section, suggesting Scott was pushing a political agenda. A few also pointed out that the HGTV host is Canadian and said he shouldn’t be weighing in on the U.S.-based movement.

Early Sunday morning, Scott took to his online platforms again to clap back at the, “trolling and the unwarranted negativity from certain individuals on my social.”

“If it offends you when I post saying I believe in protecting our nation’s children and supporting their right to free speech. Well, I’m sorry you feel that right is only for the privileged few,” he said.

He continues, “If it offends you when I say that I believe equality, respect and understanding are the only way to grow our society stronger, well I’m sorry that you harbor such pain and resentment inside you because you shouldn’t.”

Well…I’m going to be frank. I’m tired of the trolling and the unwarranted negativity from certain individuals on my social. This is especially for you. pic.twitter.com/oh50wSLRde — Jonathan Scott (@MrSilverScott) March 25, 2018

“I just want everybody to come and enjoy the experience. We are all about everybody getting inspired,” he said. “And if after all that you still feel like you wanna come in here and post something negative and hateful, well, frankly, piss off because you are no longer welcome.”

Many fans shared their support for the message in the comments, thanking Scott for speaking up, while others asked him to only post about topics related to his HGTV shows.

This isn’t the first time 39-year-old contractor has spoken out about a cause and received mixed feedback from fans. He took to Instagram to make a passionate plea against cyber bullying, after he received backlash for his support of the Women’s March on Washington last year.

He’s also had to defend himself after showing support for clean energy, which he and his twin brother, Drew, are dedicated to using in their home makeovers.

Installed another solar system today. This is gonna make some family very happy. And what a great team…are you hiring?! #Solar #renewableenergy pic.twitter.com/lV4rFzJQPH — Jonathan Scott (@MrSilverScott) March 24, 2018

On that subject, Scott had a similar message: “If it offends you when I post saying I want to protect the environment to support renewable energy because its sparking economic growth, well I’m sorry that you feel that’s promoting some hidden political agenda, because its not,” he says.

Scott goes on to say that he wants his pages to be “a safe place for everyone,” and that “at the end of the day, I really just want to spark conversation.”

“I see all of your negative comments hateful comments that you post and it gives me that pit in the bottom of my stomach because I’m posting something good and positive,” he says. “So let me give you a little me advice that my mother gave me 37 years ago, and that’s if you don’t have something nice to say keep it to yourself.”