Johnny Depp’s $3 Million Kentucky Horse Farm Will Be Sold at Auction

Johnny Depp is saying goodbye to his old Kentucky home.

After originally hitting the market in December for $2.9 million, Depp’s horse farm outside of Lexington is now headed to auction, according to the Wall Street Journal. And this isn’t the first time he’s parted ways with the estate.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star reportedly first picked up the farm in 1995 for $950,000, and sold it in 2001 for $1 million. He purchased it again in 2005 for $2 million. The listing agent, Gary Denton of Rector Hayden Realtors, has said he doesn’t know why Depp unloaded and re-bought the 41-acre land again, especially because the actor’s mother had been occupying it.

A 6,000-square-foot house awaits the new owners, along with seven bedrooms, a four-car garage, a one-bedroom guesthouse, three barns, a pool and automatically watered paddocks.

The auction is set to take place on September 15th both on site and online, however the reserve price is yet to be disclosed. Bluegrass Sotheby’s International Realty agent John Scott Durbin also told WSJ that this selling strategy is common in Kentucky, and serves as a routine way of drawing a crowd for a listing.

After nine months on the market, Depp’s slice of southern charm is sure to have lured a stampede of interested buyers.