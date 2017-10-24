What Is Disneybounding? John Stamos's Fiancée is Part of a Subculture of Superfans Who Dress Up as Disney Characters

John Stamos is getting married to the Mouse.

The Fuller House star, 54, proposed to his girlfriend of two years Caitlin McHugh, 31, at Disneyland, he revealed on Instagram Sunday. For the big moment, he made a short film of romantic moments from animated Pixar and Disney films, ending the display with The Little Mermaid — which encouraged Stamos to “just ask the girl.” He did, and per McHugh’s Instagram, “I kissed the boy and said . . . yes!”

The actor didn’t pick the location simply because it’s the happiest place on earth. His fiancée is a bonafide Disneyhead and according to her Instagram, an active Disneybounder.

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

I kissed the boy and said…yes! That’s what you do when the sweetest, most romantic Prince Charming treats you like a princess and asks you to be his 💍 A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on Oct 23, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Disneybounding, that is, dressing up in DIY costumes inspired by Disney characters, is a popular activity for adult superfans of the House of Mouse that began as a way to thwart a rule instituted at the resorts. Disney parks don’t allow anyone over 14 to dress up in the characters’ official costumes to avoid confusion among young visitors who would potentially come across multiples of their favorite princes and princesses.

#fallintodisneystyle Today is #SnowWhite !! Here’s a throwback to my #disneybound shoot with 📷@melissacoulier and HMU @blay.locks A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on Oct 21, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

As a loophole, grown-ups who want to wear Disney costumes in the parks have been creating their own DIY looks that pay homage to everyone from classics like Winnie the Pooh and Snow White (above) to the hyper specific — i.e. particular ghouls from the famous Haunted Mansion ride. The once niche practice, which is similar to cosplay, originated on Tumblr around 2011, but has gained a significant following thanks to social media. The hashtag #disneybound on Instagram has over half a million photos.

McHugh, an actress and model, shares photos from her frequent visits to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, often with Stamos in tow. And her Disney-inspired fashion creations range from subtle — red button-up shorts and a black top (Mickey), above — to romantic and over-the-top — a yellow tulle dress that worked for everyone from Tarzan’s Jane to Ellie from Up!

#Smee is done with Captain Hook. Guess whose ship he's hoping to get on. #apirateslifeforme #disneyworld #magickingdom #disneybound #alsowhereswaldo A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on Mar 8, 2017 at 6:26am PST

Now, the question remains will Stamos don his Prince Charming suit and come through with a pumpkin-turned-carriage for a full-on Disney wedding?