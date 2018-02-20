Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Enjoy $45,000-a-Night Vacation in Maldives Amid Political Unrest

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her fiancé, DNCE’s Joe Jonas, are vacationing in the lap of luxury this week as they soak up some sun in the Maldives.

Turner, who turns 22 years old on Tuesday, and Jonas, 28, are enjoying some quality time together after getting engaged in October. The actress showed off snaps of their getaway on the Indian Ocean archipelago, which is popular with celebrities. The Beckham family, Julianne Hough, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have all recently visited.

The couple are staying at Coco Prive, a private island that promises “true privacy” and a “unique island experience” for its guests. But that discretion will cost you — the island resort charges $45,000 per night.

Brb. In paradise @cocopriveprivateisland #CocoPrive A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Feb 19, 2018 at 10:57am PST

Staying on their own private island definitely has its perks, one of which may be shielding the stars from the current political unrest impacting the tourism industry throughout the popular island chain. Hundreds of hotel reservations have been canceled there following a declaration by President Abdullah Yameen last week that the country is in a state of emergency, according to Reuters.

So far, Turner and Jonas seem unaffected by the political turmoil in the South Asian nation, with Turner tweeting out this gorgeous sunset silhouette photo.

The couple announced their engagement in October with corresponding Instagram posts. They had been dating since November 2016. Turner stars in the new indie film Josie, which opened the Mammoth Film Festival on Feb. 8.