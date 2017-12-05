It appears the Kardashian-Jenners will have to find a new vacation getaway.

A judge ruled that Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis can not receive any commission from Casa Aramara — his sprawling oceanfront escape in Punta de Mita, Mexico — until he’s paid back over $2 million he fraudulently transferred to support the estate.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast, a judge granted a request by the trustee in Francis’ bankruptcy case to put all profits from Casa Aramara into a trust until the debt is repaid.

Francis allegedly fraudulently transferred thousands of dollars to the homeowners association, golf club, and other entities.

“Specifically, between March 2011 and February 2013, Joseph R. Francis, the Debtors’

founder, funneled more than $2.1 million of the Debtors’ funds to various persons and entities in order to build and maintain the Casa Aramara Property,” court papers state.

The trustee also claims Francis was charging up to $35,000 per night to rent out the estate and keeping the money from his creditors.

Nothing better than @realjoefrancis's house in Punta Mita! Thank you for the best memories! #CasaAramara A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 20, 2016 at 6:54pm PDT

The 12-bedroom, 13-bath villa was designed for Francis by the Kardashian’s go-to interiors guru Martyn Lawrence Bullard of Million Dollar Decorators and has hosted numerous celebs over the years. Demi Moore, Eva Longoria and Jennifer Aniston have all stayed at the house according to the Casa Aramara website.

“The name Aramara comes from the language of Huichol Indians, who lived in the region. Aramara is the Huichol Goddes of Life,” the listing on HomeAway notes.

Kim Kardashian West visited with Kanye West shortly after their honeymoon in June 2014 and again in March 2015. Kourtney Kardashian took her family on a getaway there in January 2014. And younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner stayed at the property for Kylie’s extended 18th birthday celebration in August 2015.

In April, Kourtney chose the location to celebrate her 38th birthday in bikinis with a bunch of girlfriends.