WATCH: In JoAnna Garcia Swisher's L.A. Home, 'Mommy's Fridge' Is 'Just How I Survive Life'

JoAnna Garcia Swisher’s Los Angeles home only has one thing off limits to her kids: her adults-only mini fridge.

“I know if there are greasy hands on this that someone has been messing around with mommy’s fridge. And I don’t like it one bit,” she says of the stainless-steel appliance in her and husband Nick Swisher’s kitchen, joking that the stock of alcoholic beverages is, “just how I survive life.”

But to keep the playing field even, she installed a “kiddie fridge” on the other side of her marble-topped island, and filled it with juice boxes and water bottles for daughters Emerson, 4, and Sailor, 1, to grab when a sugar crash strikes.

The actress, 38, and her former pro baseball player husband, 36, upgraded to the family-friendly abode earlier this year. They were drawn to the six-bedroom, six-bathroom house for its 20th-century charm and its ability to cater to both their children’s needs and their busy social calendars.

“Come 4 o’clock there’s usually a friend or two that comes around for a glass of wine or a meal — we’re always cooking or watching sports of some capacity,” the actress says. “We love having people around.”

When they aren’t gathering with guests in the kitchen, though, Garcia Swisher like to kick back in the living room, where her and her family spend the most time.

“The TV is always on with sports or cartoons,” she says. “And the bookshelves, for me — it makes no sense for anybody else — but as long as everything is perfectly placed, in my mind, all is right in the world.”

But the one room where she can truly find solace is the luxurious master bath.

“I love spending time here,” she says of her serene space that boasts a freestanding tub, hardwood floors and doors that open to a giant backyard. “The bathtub takes forever to fill, but it is just amazing.”

