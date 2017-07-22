Joanna Gaines Slams Rumors She's Leaving Fixer Upper to Start Beauty Line: 'This Is a Scam!'

Fixer Upper fans, Joanna Gaines wants to assure you that she is not going anywhere.

For the second time in nearly three months, Gaines, 39, responded to the rumor that she’s leaving her hit HGTV show, Fixer Upper, to get into the cosmetics industry.

“There have been rumors floating around about me leaving the show to start a skincare/makeup line. I wanted to take a minute to let y’all know that it’s simply not true,” she wrote along with a photo that clearly stated: “Joanna Gaines Does Not Have A Skincare Line.”

“This is a SCAM! We have nothing to do with it and have been trying to stop it for some time,” said Gaines, who has hosted the hugely popular show with husband Chip since 2013.

Previously in April, fans of the show were upset by the rumor, but the Waco, Texas, native was quick to put them at ease.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” she wrote in a post on her blog, At Home. “No! I am not getting into the business of facial creams. And no worries, believing some of these stories happens to the best of us.”

The rumors that Gaines was leaving to promote a beauty line appear to have originated with an article popping up in Facebook news feeds with the headline, “HGTV Nightmare: Joanna Gaines Leaves Show to Start a Cosmetic Line,” WCPO Cincinnatti reported.

The story, which claimed to be from Cosmopolitan magazine, stated that the Gaines was tired of Fixer Upper, has “been showing up late to the construction sites,” and has decided instead to pursue a second career in the beauty industry, promoting a product called Derma Folia Renewal Anti-Aging Serum.

A rep for Gaines previously confirmed to PEOPLE the rumor to be untrue.

The fifth season of Fixer Upper will premiere in late 2017.