The theme of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Summer issue of The Magnolia Journal: don’t let the haters get you down.

“Here at Magnolia, we’ve marked summer as a time to focus on confidence,” Joanna writes in her editor’s letter. “And we’re not talking about the strut-your-bikini-on-the-beach variety.”

For Joanna, she’s moving toward a “quiet kind of confidence” that allows the Fixer Upper star to put her best and truest self forward, without the chatter of “popular opinion or nagging fears.”

The HGTV queen seems to be taking her own advice, exuding an effortless self-assurance on her latest cover, for which she dons an off-the-shoulder dress amidst a very summery scene.

Joanna is dedicated to helping herself and her readers achieve this sense of strength as much as possible, she says. And the new issue is packed full of features that promote her manifesto, such as a slew of bold décor suggestions, warm-weather travel inspiration, backyard ideas, tasty recipes and a focus on small-business owners.

“This issue has been such fun to create and it’s really caused me to step out in new ways as well,” she writes. “I hope you’ll savor each page and then be stirred toward courage in your own life.”

See Joanna’s full letter in the summer issue of The Magnolia Journal, which hits newsstands on May 12.