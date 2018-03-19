Joanna Gaines to Reopen the Original Magnolia Store in Waco as a Discount Outlet

Joanna Gaines is going back to her retail roots.

The Fixer Upper star will reopen the original location of the Magnolia Store this Thursday as a “warehouse shop.” According to the brand’s Twitter, “The shop will feature last chance items and slightly damaged products at a discount.”

Gaines opened her first retail destination, which she refers to on the show as “the little shop on Bosque,” in 2003. “In that store, I developed and sharpened my design style and skills, grew as a business owner, and gained much needed confidence in Magnolia Market and myself,” Joanna writes of the space on magnolia.com.

We’re re-opening our tried & true Little Shop on Bosque as a #MagnoliaWarehouseShop! It will be open Thursdays-Saturdays from 10am to 5p.m. starting Thurs., March 22nd. The shop will feature last chance items & slightly damaged products at a discount. || 3801 Bosque Blvd. pic.twitter.com/intHHYIPn4 — Magnolia (@magnolia) March 18, 2018

According to Joanna, she and husband Chip chose to close the beloved store to focus on family and their growing renovation business after the birth of their second child, daughter Ella — they’re now expecting their fifth! — but later relaunched the retail venture in 2014.

“Something began tugging at my heart, and I began feeling a pull toward reopening Magnolia Market,” Joanna explains. “So in May of 2014, we pulled the trigger, and the Little Shop on Bosque reopened for business.”

With Fixer Upper already in full swing, the shop’s popularity soon forced the couple to relocate to a larger space. That would become their hugely successful Magnolia Market at the Silos compound, which now includes a bakery and garden store. The downtown Waco site expected to welcome 1.6 million visitors in 2017, according to Dallas News.

The reborn Magnolia Warehouse Shop debuts Thursday, March 22, and will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from 10AM to 5PM at 3801 Bosque Blvd., Waco.

Fixer Upper airs Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST on HGTV. Chip and Joanna’s new show, Behind the Design, premieres Tuesday April 10.