Turns out #relationshipgoals run in the family!

Chip and Joanna Gaines may be HGTV’s power couple now, but the mom of four had a pretty amazing example set for her growing up. The Fixer Upper star shared a sweet post on Instagram celebrating her mom and dad’s 45 years of marriage. And their love story had a fairy tale start just like Joanna’s own.

“My parents met in 1969 when my dad was stationed in Korea and their story is one you hear about in the movies,” she captions a photo collage of the couple. “All the odds were against them but they fought through and became an example of how to love, fight for, extend grace to, and honor each other amidst all their many differences.”

RELATED: Nicole Curtis Rallies Fans to Support a Friend’s Daughter Battling Cancer: ‘This Is a 9-Year-Old That Should be Playing and Laughing’

Happy 45th Anniversary to these two! My parents met in 1969 when my dad was stationed in Korea and their story is one you hear about in the movies. All the odds were against them but they fought through and became an example of how to love, fight for, extend grace to, and honor each other amidst all their many differences. Here's to many more years! ❤️ A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jun 21, 2017 at 5:14am PDT

In another post of the pair in honor of Veterans Day, Joanna shares a photo that has “always been one of my favorite pictures of my dad” and reveals another aww-inducing tale.

When my father was stationed in Korea for the Vietnam War he met my mother there and they fell in love. This has always been one of my favorite pictures of my dad. He's in his VW bug on the way to pick up my mother in California just after he asked to marry her. Nearly 45 years later and they've never been stronger. ✌🏼#happyveteransday A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Nov 11, 2016 at 12:13pm PST

“He’s in his VW bug on the way to pick up my mother in California just after he asked to marry her,” she writes. “Nearly 45 years later and they’ve never been stronger.”

As for her own 14-year marriage, Joanna and Chip credit hard work and weekly date nights as the key to their successful partnership.

WATCH THIS: Chip and Joanna Gaines Have Very Different Memories of Their First Meeting

RELATED: Chip Gaines Is Writing a Memoir! ‘I’ve Done So Many Dumb Things in My Day That I Had Enough Material to Write a Book’

“Jo and I both made a commitment pretty early on that the two of us are the most important variable,” Chip tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “If we can figure out how to be right as a couple, then obviously we a have a lot better opportunity to be right for our kids.”

Before signing off Joanna shares one last sentiment to her parents that fans can surely echo: “Here’s to many more years!”