Joanna Gaines Reveals She’s Coming Out with a New Book: ‘I Can’t Wait to Share It With You’

Get ready, Fixer Upper fans — Joanna Gaines has a new design book on the way.

The 39-year-old reality star shared a photo Wednesday on Instagram, giving her fans their first glimpse at the new project.

“Day 1 of shooting images for my design book!” she wrote in the caption. “I got so giddy when we captured the first few photos. We have been preparing for this book for so long and I’m excited to finally see it take shape. It will be a deep dive into all things home and design with lots of pretty details. I can’t wait to share it with you!”

Day 1 of shooting images for my design book! I got so giddy when we captured the first few photos. We have been preparing for this book for so long and I'm excited to finally see it take shape. It will be a deep dive into all things home and design with lots of pretty details. I can't wait to share it with you! ❤️ A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Aug 2, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

The home decor guru previously wrote a book alongside her husband and Fixer Upper costar, Chip Gaines, called The Magnolia Story.

Chip, 42, revealed in May that he was writing a memoir about what it took for him to build his highly successful design business.

“I’ve done so many dumb things in my day that I had enough material to write a book…so I did!” Gaines wrote on Instagram.

The memoir, which will be released this fall, chronicles the trials and triumphs of Gaines’ rise to HGTV fame, promising tales of his “craziest antics and the lessons learned along the way,” according to his and wife Joanna’s Magnolia Market site.

While the release date for Joanna’s book has not been released, Chip’s memoir, Capital Gaines: The Smart Things I Learned By Doing Stupid Stuff is now available for preorder.