Joanna Gaines Is Seriously Crushing on This Uncommon Shade of Blue, Used in Her Sister's House

In Joanna Gaines’s all-time favorite “Fixer Upper” episode, her sister Mary Kay McCall’s home in Waco got a beautiful transformation.

Fast-forward two weeks and the HGTV star can’t stop daydreaming about a certain shade of blue, as revealed in a new Instagram post. “This ‘weekend’ blue color on the cabinets, wallpaper, and bathroom tile were some of my sister[‘s] favorite accents in her #fixerupper…definitely adds some fun contrast to this home!” the star captioned a series of photos featuring the luxe shade.

RELATED: Fixer Upper Widow Lists Her Chip and Joanna Gaines-Designed Bungalow for $349K After Finding ‘Happily Ever After’ with New Husband

“I’m a homebody. I love weekends. They are my place of calm. Like weekends, this color puts me at ease,” Gaines writes of the shade on the Magnolia website. “It is the calming blue of retreat and relaxation. To me, it just feels like home.” Weekend Blue is available for purchase for $44 per gallon in eggshell, matte, and satin finishes on MagnoliaMarket.com.

RELATED: From Tiny House to ‘Barndominium’: See Every Fixer Upper Home That’s Hit the Market

Joanna and husband Chip are building a small empire of product lines. In addition to Magnolia paints, they have introduced a multi-year Target collaboration (now in its second season), rugs and pillows available at Pier 1, a paint line with KILZ, a wallpaper collection with York Wallcoverings and more.