Shop Joanna Gaines' Favorite Picks from Her Spring 2018 Target Collection

Spring has sprung at Target!

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ highly anticipated Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line first launched at stores in November. But as promised, the ongoing collaboration will continue to refresh season after season. Their next round of décor, this time ranging from .99 cents to $130, officially launched in stores and online today (nice knowing you, spare holiday cash).

Full of pretty pitchers, galvanized storage pieces and more farmhouse-inspired finds designed by the HGTV couple, you’ll want scoop up your favorites as soon as possible. If you need help narrowing down your needs list, check out Joanna’s top picks here:

1. Table Linens

“It’s all in the details. These woven textiles are practical, yet special, with unique embroidery and printing that dress up any table.”

Buy it!: Embroidered Stripe Table Runner, $17.99; Embroidered Napkin, $9.99 for four

2. Vases and Stems

“Great faux stems and greenery are an easy way to bring life to any space. Layer both in vases varying in height and color for a textured look.”

Buy it!: (From left to right) Jug Vase, $29.99 with White Dogwood Stem, $12.99; Yellow Double Wall Vase, $14.99; Green Double Wall Vase, $19.99 with Astilbe Flower Bundle, $9.99; Glass Belly Vase, $19.99

3. Storage Boxes

“Stylish storage keeps everything out of sight so you can focus on the tasks at hand. I love the butcher-paper inserts and leather details on these pieces.”

Buy it!: $10.99 and up

4. Task Lighting

“One of my favorite ways to personalize a home is with lighting. The right light can change the look and feel of a reading nook or office without costing a lot.”

Buy it!: Brass Library Task Lamp, $49.99

But with 140 new items available, it’s hard for the star to truly play favorites. “I love everything about this collection and truly believe it embodies the spirit of Magnolia,” she said. For more photos of the refreshed offerings, check out our roundup here.