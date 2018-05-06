Joanna Gaines Cheers on Husband Chip as He Runs His First Marathon — with His Tool Belt in Tow!

Joanna Gaines is cheering on her husband Chip Gaines all the way to the finish line!

Although Joanna, 40, is currently pregnant with the couple’s fifth child, that didn’t stop her from supporting her husband on the sidelines while he ran in his first-ever marathon on Sunday.

Before the Silo District Marathon in the couple’s hometown of Waco, Texas, kicked off, Joanna snapped a shot of her husband standing beside cancer survivor and professional runner Gabriele Grunewald.

In a break from convention, instead of wearing a more traditional marathon ensemble, Chip opted to wear a pair of long pants and a large tool belt.

Capturing the exciting moment when the race began, Joanna shared a video of her husband as he started his 26.2 mile journey to the finish line.

“Go get em @chipgaines,” she captioned the video.

Keeping up with her husband’s run thanks to the help of a golf cart, Joanna gave Chip — who was still wearing his tool belt — a little extra motivation after he cleared mile 17.

“You’ve got this chip!!” she wrote alongside a snapshot of her husband’s journey.

Joanna also documented the moment when her husband finally crossed the finish line.

“He finished!!!!!!” she proudly captioned a photo of her husband with his arms raised in triumph.

In addition to running the marathon, both Chip and his wife hosted the event, which was being held to raise money for the Brave Like Gabe Foundation in order to fund research of rare cancers and their treatments.

Revealing why Chip had decided to run and host the marathon, Joanna previously explained that “it all started with a lofty goal that he first considered while writing his book Capital Gaines.”

“Then last October Chip randomly ran into [professional runner and cancer survivor Gabriele Grunewald] in Central Park where she shared some of her story. It was then that Chip was inspired to take this goal of running a marathon and turn it into something bigger: raising money and awareness for rare cancer research,” she wrote on social media, alongside a picture of her husband training for the big run.

“Chip, I couldn’t be prouder of you. I am thankful for your big heart and big vision. Go get ’em this weekend, and you better believe I’ll be the first in line at the finish to give you the biggest hug!” Joanna added. “#yourbiggestfan#yougotthis #26.2miles.”

The duo is currently expecting their fifth child together — a boy – this summer. They are already parents to sons Duke, 9, and Drake, 13, as well as daughters Emmie, 8, and Ella, 11.

In the latest issue of PEOPLE, Joanna revealed that the pregnancy came as a total surprise to the couple.

“I had been feeling a little emotional and crazy and thought, ‘Wow, this isn’t me,’” she said. “Then all of a sudden I realized, ‘Hey, I remember this.’ When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped.”

She continued, “Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

