'This Is 40. And I Like It': Pregnant Joanna Gaines Celebrates Her Big Birthday and Her Bump

Joanna Gaines is 40!

The Fixer Upper star, who is pregnant with her fifth child with husband Chip, has no qualms about celebrating her milestone birthday with a new baby on the way.

“This is 40. And I like it.#Pregnantandforty #anddoughnuts,” Joanna captioned a photo showing her indulging in some glazed treats at her Waco farmhouse on Thursday.

The cozy snap shows the expecting star hanging out next to a heaping pile of baked goods and resting a mug on her growing bump. Chip and Joanna, who already share kids Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7, announced in January they’d be welcoming a baby boy this summer.

Chip, 43, also took to Twitter to share a pair of birthday messages for his wife.

“Happy birthday sweet girl,” he wrote, adding #40NeverlookedSoGood.”

He later posted a second message, with a special request for his wife’s big day.

“I’m a complete @twitter nerd. I’ll admit that! & this is sooo superficial & DUMB, but … I’d really like to see @joannagaines hit 1M followers on her bday. Kind of a #twitterverse gift to her…”

But the sentiment wasn’t just a present for Jo, it also involves a generous gift to a favorite charity of the couples’, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“One more thing,” Chip writes. “For every new follower she gets today. I’ll donate 1$ to @StJude. GO!”

In November, Chip announced he would cut his signature ginger locks in support of the non-profit organization, promising that the bigger the donations that came in, the more length he’d lose. (He raised $230,000 and ended up shaving his head.)

The couple also did a top-to-bottom makeover on the dining room of Target House at St. Jude, where the families of patients can stay for free while their child is being treated. “It’s hard to find the words to describe how meaningful this project is to us,” Joanna told PEOPLE of the project. “We were deeply moved by our experience there.”