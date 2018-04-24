Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D Shows Off His 'Insane' Las Vegas Home: 'I’m the Number One Guido'

Lambos are here!

Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio is living it up Jersey Shore-style at his Las Vegas home. Since finding success on the MTV series — the reboot Family Vacation is currently airing — the 37-year-old has maxed out his pad with custom cars, arcade games and motorcycles in the living room. Why?

“I’m my own boss,” he says in the video above, adding that since wrapping the original show in 2012, life has been “insane” for the reality star.

“Who would have thought a little small town boy from Rhode Island is out here in Las Vegas?” he says.

He’s since treated himself to his sprawling Nevada mansion, which boasts a garage full of cars with “PAULYD” vanity plates, a room complete with a tanning bed and fitness equipment so he can go full GTL, and a DJ booth so he can keep his spinning skills on point.

“I’m telling you, I’m the number one guido,” he says. “And I still am. Killing it.”

DelVecchio previously opened up to PEOPLE about his lavish lifestyle, of which the expansive property is the centerpiece.

“I wanted my house to be a home for me and have everything that I needed in it. So it has a basketball court, a gym, tanning beds, laundry, an arcade, [a garage for] my cars and bikes and mini golf,” he said, adding, “You know, the essentials.”

Regardless of his fame, though, the DJ — who is also dad to four-year-old Amabella — remains in awe of his continued success.

“It still doesn’t feel real to me,” he said. “I wake up in the morning and still pinch myself to make sure I’m not actually dreaming.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.