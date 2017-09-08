See How Jeremiah Brent Transformed a 'Brutal' Former Talent Studio into His Chic and Serene Office

Going to work doesn’t seem so bad if your office looks like Jeremiah Brent’s!

The interior designer and star of TLC’s Nate and Jeremiah By Design, which he hosts with husband Nate Berkus, recently revamped the workspace in his California home, and is sharing the serene final shots on his new blog that launches today.

“It’s such a luxury to have the space to work from home, but inside was just awful,” Brent tells Elle Décor of what the space looked like before he stepped in. “It used to be a talent studio, so it had all these weird stages and sconces with little hands on them…it was just dark and brutal.”

A total gut job was a must in order for Brent to achieve his open and airy aesthetic. After rehabbing everything from the lighting to a small outdoor patio, his nature-inspired work zone was transformed.

“Now it feels like I work in a treehouse,” he says. “It lets in so much light.”

For more details on Brent’s life with Berkus (and their adorable daughter Poppy!), plus tips for how to get his “California modern” look at home, visit jeremiahbrentblog.com.