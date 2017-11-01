Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She Chose Her Bel Air Mansion: ‘This Is Where I Want My Kids to Grow Up’

Jennifer Lopez is a powerhouse in the worlds of music, dance, TV, and film, but when it comes to buying up real estate, the only cap she dons is mom.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, which she covers this month with boyfriend Alex Rodriquez, the superstar recalls, “We walked into this house, and I said, ‘This is where I want my kids to grow up.’” Lopez, 48, has 9-year-old twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian David, with ex Marc Anthony. Rodriguez, 42, has two children of his own — Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9 — from his previous relationship with Cynthia Scurtis.

Of her home buying M.O., the Shades of Blue star says, “You have to imagine your life, and what you want to be in it, and I imagined we would be very happy here no matter what.”

Among the home’s standout features are a stone patio overlooking an infinity pool, a double-size swing, which VF’s Bethany McLean notes is perfect for her twins, and a lush, sprawling lawn. Inside, the story points out the home is filled with light, and features wood-beamed ceilings and stone walls. The furnishings include “low-slung sofas, big pillows, and bowls filled with cut roses.”

A standout artwork reads “GRATTITUDƎ,” which McLean points out is a portmanteau of “gratitude” and “attitude.” The artist, Petter Tunney, is represented by galleries in Miami and New York, where Lopez also has homes.

The star recently let go of another major piece of real estate, listing her 6,500-square-foot penthouse in Manhattan’s Flatiron District for $27 million with Adam D. Modlin of Modlin Group.