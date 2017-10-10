Jennifer Lopez Lists $27 Million Manhattan Penthouse: See Inside

Jennifer Lopez is saying goodbye to her piece of the big Apple!

The Shades of Blue star just listed her New York City penthouse for $26.95 million with Adam D. Modlin of Modlin Group. According to Trulia, Lopez picked up the pad in 2014, but is now gearing up to let go of the stunning space.

Situated on the fifth and sixth floors of the Whitman Mansion in Manhattan’s Flatiron district, the 6,500-square-foot abode boasts 15 rooms total.

After arriving to the palatial pad via private elevator, Lopez, 48, who has been dating Alex Rodriguez, 42, since March, is greeted by the expansive Great Room, complete with French doors and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Three of the four bedrooms — plenty of room for twins Emme and Maximilian, 9 — are located on the main level and come complete with their own ensuite bathrooms, while the listing-described “very private master suite” sits on the floor above and boasts two master baths (there are six full, and two half total). The kitchen is any home chef’s dream, comprised of a stainless-steel wine fridge, breakfast nook and adjacent dining area.

Tall ceilings and oak floors capture the 1924-build’s past, while modern amenities like marble slab bathrooms and a smart home system are ideal for today’s family. The new owner will also have a full-time doorman, private storage and a key-locked elevator.

What’s truly impressive, though, is the expansive outdoor access. The 3,000 square feet of exterior living includes four terraces spread over two floors, with views of the skyline and Madison Square Park.

For the full tour of the actress’s abode, watch the video above.