Jennifer Lawrence Snubbed Some Charged Crystals Left in Her New House and It Immediately Flooded: 'I Hate Crystals'

Jennifer Lawrence just offended some serious Hollywood powers — of the mystical variety.

When the actress, 26, moved into her new Los Angeles home, “the house was crystalled out—crystals everywhere, and geodes,” she tells Vogue in her September cover story. “And I was like, ‘Please get rid of these; I don’t want people to come over here and think I’m a crystal person.’ Not that there’s anything wrong with that!”

She received some advice on the removal of the stones, which some believe to have healing, calming and other properties. “Everyone told me, ‘You can’t do that. You can’t move them. You have to have the crystal lady who put them in move them. . . . ’ ”

She did not hire the crystal lady.

“I just had all the crystals yanked out. Sold them. And then my f***ing house flooded.”

The Oscar winner may have learned her lesson, but she hasn’t warmed to the popular rocks. “I hate crystals,” she notes.

While the house she “broke” is repaired, Lawrence has temporarily taken shelter in a Mediterranean-style pad in the Hollywood Hills, a space Vogue’s Jason Gay notes is free of crystals, though it does have an oil painting of her dog, Pippi, hung over the fireplace.