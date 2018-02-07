Jennifer Aniston Gives a Tour of Her $21 Million Dollar Home: ‘There’s Nowhere Else I Want to Be’

Jennifer Aniston’s decorating mantra is (unsurprisingly) as approachable as they come.

“Sexy is important, but comfort is essential,” the actress, 48, tells Architectural Digest in their March issue.

Aniston reinforces that rule in every room of the sprawling L.A. estate she shares with husband Justin Theroux, 46, and their three dogs through luxe furnishings, like a Jean Royere polar bear sofa, and organic finishes that are both beautiful and welcoming. “I’m all about the cozy,” she says.

She picked up the 1965 property in 2011 for $21 million, and aesthetically, she says, it was “the furthest thing from what I wanted.” Aniston turned to designer and longtime friend Stephen Shadley to create a perfect mix between its original modern look and her “Old World meets New World” decor. But she wasn’t the only person who had a say in the process.

ArchDigest/Francois Dischinger

“Justin definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process,” says Aniston, who is starring in the upcoming Indie comedy, Dumplin’. “For instance, I figured out that immediately saying ‘No!’ to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move.”

ArchDigest/Francois Dischinger

Fortunately, the team effort paid off in spades, resulting in spaces layered with Abstract Expressionist paintings, hand-painted wallpaper, silk rugs and more surprises in every nook and cranny. Outside, the grounds — which once held a hillside vineyard — were reimagined to include terraces, pocket gardens and a stunning pool surrounded by a teak deck.

“Every corner you turn, you have an experience. Everywhere you look, you get a vista,” she says. “We worked very hard to get that flow right.”

ArchDigest/Francois Dischinger

Even better than relishing the stunning finished product, putting it all together was actually enjoyable for the former Friends star.

“If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer. I love the process,” she admits. “There’s something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul.”

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s Cabo New Year’s – and Why Their Marriage Is ‘Great’ Despite the Rumors

The house’s greatest success, though, may be turning the formerly peripatetic actress into a homebody.

“There was a time when I thought there was something romantic about picking up and trotting off somewhere different every three months. Now I’m becoming more particular about the projects I take,” she says. “I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there’s nowhere else I want to be.”

For more details, visit ArchitecturalDigest.com, or pick up the March issue, on newsstands now.