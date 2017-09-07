'There Are So Many Crazy Rumors About This Place': Jared Leto Opens Up about His Bizarre Government Bunker House

If you’ve ever daydreamed about what Jared Leto’s bedroom would look like, here’s your answer.

“It’s fancy,” Leto, 45, tells the WSJ. Magazine of his master suite that features small windows, a love seat and a mattress on the floor. “When it comes down to it, you don’t need very much.”

The 10,000-square-foot Laurel Canyon compound, which was once an Air Force station, has been the actor’s home since 2015. In addition to its “glorified walk-in closet” of a bedroom, Leto’s pad also comes with 4-foot-thick concrete blast walls, a nuclear fallout shelter and an air-traffic-control tower.

“I’m going to redo it at some point,” he says, “make it nice. But I’m kind of just camping out.”

The building is not entirely without luxe amenities: he also has a home gym, a garage where he parks his metallic-blue Ford Bronco (complete with orange flames) and what WSJ. Magazine describes as a “sadly neglected pool.” After serving its original purpose as a lookout post for Japanese planes in World War II, the estate transitioned into a military film studio that shot propaganda films.

“There are so many crazy rumors about this place,” Leto says. “Everything from ‘Part of the moon landing was filmed here’ to ‘They used to keep prisoners downstairs.’ They had laboratories. They were doing all kinds of God-knows-what.”

Now it primarily hosts Leto and his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, at the base’s soundstage, which the Suicide Squad star had transformed into a recording studio.

Because the property “just keeps going and going and going,” Leto cut his tour short, but not without passing metal tins of survival crackers and doors marked ‘USAF Top Secret.’

There is one last standout, though: After pointing out a window in the floor that peers into a small enclosure, Leto reportedly, “slips into a pitch-perfect impression of Buffalo Bill from The Silence of the Lambs: ‘Put the lotion in the basket!’ he booms, cracking up.”

His guest does point out that the tight space unlatches from the inside, but Leto’s not too concerned.

“You’d have to get up there first,” he says. “Give ’em just enough hope to keep ’em alive.”

Read the full cover story on wsj.com.