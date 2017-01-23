WATCH: Jane Fonda Gives a Very Personal Tour of her L.A. Home, Currently on the Market for $13 Million

Jane Fonda, 79, and her music producer husband Richard Perry, 74, have listed their impressive modernist home in Beverly Hills’ Trousdale Estates neighborhood for $13 million. The listing agents are Jade Mills, Valerie Fitzgerald, and David Frank of Coldwell Banker Previews International.

Despite having only lived there for five years — the couple paid $7.3 million for it in 2012, according to Trulia — Fonda demonstrates her emotional connection to the property and shares her favorite elements in a theatrical video created for the listing.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Take a Peek Inside the Obama Family’s Post-Presidency Home

“Richard and I must have looked at more than 30 houses, and the day we pulled in through the gate . . . I took one look at the house and I knew; I just knew,” she says of their first visit to the 4-bedroom, 6.5-bath residence.

The view captured Fonda’s eye first: “All these windows that look out over a valley, over the hills . . . the real surface of the California that I grew up with in the late ’30s and early ’40s. . . I didn’t want to seem too enthusiastic, but I knew this was a place where we could live very happily.”

Her favorite spaces in the 7,100-square-foot spread include the window-filled kitchen, the woman’s master bathroom (Perry has his own), her treehouse-like office and the room-size walk-in closet. “This is the first time in my 79 years that I have had a closet that you could walk in and see everything that you have,” she says. The standout feature to visitors, however, is certainly the all-glass elevator, which she says is “like a gem.”

RELATED: Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky Sells Los Angeles Mansion for $6 Million

Fonda has had many guests in her time here: “It’s a great house for parties. I had my 75th birthday here. There were about 150 and we could have had another 50,” she says. A media room, music studio, wet bar, and gym round out the amenities.

Outside, the solar-heated pool is the centerpiece of a large terrace extending out over the edge of a cliff that also includes a fire pit and seating and dining areas. “At night when we have parties, it looks so beautiful when it’s lit up. Occasionally, we also go swimming,” she adds with a chuckle.