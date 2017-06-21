Jackie Kennedy’s Spectacular Childhood Home is For Sale for $49.5 Million

Joanna Gaines Shares Her Parents' Sweet Love Story on Their 45th Anniversary: ‘All the Odds Were Against Them, But They Fought Through’
Jackie Before Kennedy
Before she was Jacqueline Kennedy, First Lady of the United States, Jacqueline Bouvier was just a young girl growing up on the banks of the Potomac River in a small town in Virginia. Now the home she grew up in is up for sale, giving homebuyers the chance to purchase a piece of American history.
The Record-Breaking Price
The gorgeous Georgian-style mansion, known as Merrywood, sits in the affluent suburb of McLean, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. The home is on the market for a whopping $49.5 million, the most expensive property for sale in the region, according to Curbed. There’s no doubt that at least a portion of that price tag is due to the home’s illustrious heritage, but it’s also a downright jaw-dropping piece of real estate.
A 100-Year-Old Beauty
Merrywood was built in 1919 and Bouvier moved in when her mother married the home’s owner, Standard Oil heir Hugh D. Auchincloss. The 23,000-square-foot, brick-and-limestone home has 13 bathrooms, a wine cellar, formal dining room, and several common rooms spread across its four stories.
All the Amenities
The extensive grounds feature rolling lawns, formal gardens, garden rooms, as well as a swimming pool, tennis court, and a pavilion that houses an indoor lap pool, gym, and changing rooms.
Jackie's Take
It’s easy to understand why Bouvier enjoyed her time at the home, as she wrote in 1944, according to Town & Country: “I always love it so at Merrywood—so peaceful . . . with the river and those great steep hills.”
The Current Owner
The home currently belongs to America Online co-founder Steve Case and his wife Jean, the chairman of the National Geographic Society, who purchased it in 2005 for $24.5 million, a record for the region at the time, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Notable Guests
The warren of stately rooms, including this mustard-hued library, have hosted American presidents and notable heads of state over the years.
Luxe Accomdations
One of nine bedrooms on the property features a large canopy bed, a fireplace and French doors. Intricately plaster ceilings can also be found throughout.
The Clear View
A prime position offers views over the banks of the Potamac River.
The listing agents are Mark C. Lowham of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and Juliana E. May of JLL.
This article originally appeared on Southernliving.com