Jackie Kennedy’s Spectacular Childhood Home is For Sale for $49.5 Million

The Record-Breaking Price

The gorgeous Georgian-style mansion, known as Merrywood, sits in the affluent suburb of McLean, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. The home is on the market for a whopping $49.5 million, the most expensive property for sale in the region, according to Curbed. There’s no doubt that at least a portion of that price tag is due to the home’s illustrious heritage, but it’s also a downright jaw-dropping piece of real estate.