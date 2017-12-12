Meghan Markle is trading her home in Toronto for life at Kensington Palace, and saying goodbye to the townhouse she lived in while filming Suits.

A two-story townhouse in the Canadian city’s Seaton Village neighborhood has just come on the market for $1.395 million and it appears to be the same place the actress, 36, called home while working on the USA drama series she’s starred in since 2011. (She announced she’d be leaving the show after its seventh season in November.)

RELATED: All of the Incredible Destinations Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Vacationed So Far

Markle, who ran lifestyle site The Tig, until she shut it down in April, frequently shared photos of the stylish interiors of her home away from home — she’s originally from L.A. — on her Instagram account.

For real estate and royals fans alike, the photos from the property listing may look very familiar.

A dark accent wall in a corner of the open living and dining area, above, adds richness to the modernized interiors while keeping the space bright. Markle calls out some favorite home items in the shot, including a Pamuk & Co. throw blanket, Kit and Ace candle and a print by photographer Gray Malin.

Ladies night with #suits director @silvertree77 is zeeeee very best night #homesweethome @suits_usa A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jul 18, 2015 at 9:02pm PDT

Another snap from a “ladies night” in with Suits director Silver Tree, shows off a marble-top, Saarinen-style table and natural-fiber chairs cozied up with sheepskins in the same space.

We ball so hard. Really, we do. #birthdaysquad #partyanimals #legitimately #HBD #adoptdontshop #cuebogartyawning A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Aug 4, 2016 at 8:11pm PDT

Out back, the actress enjoyed an enviable garden, complete with an elevated lounge area, plenty of greenery and a two car garage. Her beloved pups Bogart and Guy seemed to like the sunny spot too.

According to the website of the listing agency, Freeman Realty, the modernized three-bedroom, two-bath house includes stainless-steel appliances, French doors, a landscaped garden and a fully finished basement. A representative for Freeman declined to comment on the listing or it’s seller.

I spy @anderson_markus #whereswaldo #home #backyard #summer A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jul 23, 2016 at 3:04pm PDT

Markle, who announced her engaged to Prince Harry, 33, in November, will move to the grounds of Kensington Palace, where she’ll likely be downsizing (the Toronto listing doesn’t provide overall area) to a 1,300-square-foot cottage known as Nottingham Cottage. It was in the humble abode that Harry proposed while the couple were making dinner together, they revealed in an interview with the BBC.

RELATED: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Cozy 1,300-Square-Foot Cottage at Kensington Palace

Former police protection officer Ken Wharfe tells PEOPLE of the house, “It’s a lovely, classic Victorian cottage. It’s probably two-up, three [rooms] down. It’s not very big, incredibly small.”

But, an insider tells PEOPLE, the couple have already been tweaking the interiors to meet Meghan’s discerning eye for design.