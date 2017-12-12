Meghan Markle is trading her home in Toronto for life at Kensington Palace, and saying goodbye to the townhouse she lived in while filming Suits.
A two-story townhouse in the Canadian city’s Seaton Village neighborhood has just come on the market for $1.395 million and it appears to be the same place the actress, 36, called home while working on the USA drama series she’s starred in since 2011. (She announced she’d be leaving the show after its seventh season in November.)
RELATED: All of the Incredible Destinations Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Vacationed So Far
Markle, who ran lifestyle site The Tig, until she shut it down in April, frequently shared photos of the stylish interiors of her home away from home — she’s originally from L.A. — on her Instagram account.
For real estate and royals fans alike, the photos from the property listing may look very familiar.
A dark accent wall in a corner of the open living and dining area, above, adds richness to the modernized interiors while keeping the space bright. Markle calls out some favorite home items in the shot, including a Pamuk & Co. throw blanket, Kit and Ace candle and a print by photographer Gray Malin.
Another snap from a “ladies night” in with Suits director Silver Tree, shows off a marble-top, Saarinen-style table and natural-fiber chairs cozied up with sheepskins in the same space.
Out back, the actress enjoyed an enviable garden, complete with an elevated lounge area, plenty of greenery and a two car garage. Her beloved pups Bogart and Guy seemed to like the sunny spot too.
According to the website of the listing agency, Freeman Realty, the modernized three-bedroom, two-bath house includes stainless-steel appliances, French doors, a landscaped garden and a fully finished basement. A representative for Freeman declined to comment on the listing or it’s seller.
Markle, who announced her engaged to Prince Harry, 33, in November, will move to the grounds of Kensington Palace, where she’ll likely be downsizing (the Toronto listing doesn’t provide overall area) to a 1,300-square-foot cottage known as Nottingham Cottage. It was in the humble abode that Harry proposed while the couple were making dinner together, they revealed in an interview with the BBC.
RELATED: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Cozy 1,300-Square-Foot Cottage at Kensington Palace
Former police protection officer Ken Wharfe tells PEOPLE of the house, “It’s a lovely, classic Victorian cottage. It’s probably two-up, three [rooms] down. It’s not very big, incredibly small.”
But, an insider tells PEOPLE, the couple have already been tweaking the interiors to meet Meghan’s discerning eye for design.